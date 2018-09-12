Miguel Bustos Castellanos

HAMMOND, IN - With a heavy heart Miguel Bustos passed away September 4, 2018 after a hard fought year long battle with cancer. He was born October 15, 1952. The loss of such an extraordinary son, brother, husband, father, grandpa, great- grandpa and friend, is an unimaginable tragedy. His beautiful wife is in ICU at University of Illinois as doctors only give us hours left with her.
Thank you everyone for the prayers and donations. Our family appreciates all the help.
For Funeral details please contact First Baptist Church of Hammond, IN 219-932-0711.
For donations Contact Crisel 219-413-6169.