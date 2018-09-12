WHITING, IN - Mike Mazur passed away on September 4, 2018 at the age of 79. Mike spent most of his life in Whiting, IN, before retiring to St. Augustine, FL in 2008.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years Nancy (McGill), his son Michael Mazur and daughter Nan (Robin) Green; seven grandkids: Alyssa, Michael J. and Gabriella Mazur and Christopher (Stephanie), Hannah, Holly and Abigail Leon; and five great grandchildren: Colton Leon, Sophie Grace Leon-Friesenhahn and Aurora, Athena and Kevin Korey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Helen Mazur, both from Whiting. Mike was a fond uncle, brother-in-law, and friend to many, and always had a smile for those around him.
Known for his kindness, intelligence, and sense of humor, Mike was heavily involved in the local Whiting community, having served as president of the Whiting Library and Sanitary Boards, as well as Republican City Chairman. He was a Precinct Committeeman and a delegate to the 1980 Republican National Convention as well. He retired from Inland Steel in 1993 after 38 years in management there. Mike also served overseas from 1963-65as an MP in the US Army.
Mike was a lifelong Cubs fan, and never missed a game thanks to the MLB at Bat app on his tablet. He loved to talk about the Cubs and Bears with friends and loved ones, and you could always count on him to be wearing a polo shirt and baseball hat from one of those teams.
A memorial service will be held at the Jacksonville National Veterans Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL at 2:00 p.m EST on Friday, September 14, 2018. Afterwards, a 'Celebration of Life' buffet dinner in honor of Mike will be hosted at a friend's home at 4:00 p.m. EST located at 114 St. Kitts Loop in St. Augustine.
