DEMOTTE, IN- Mildred McKim-Hinkley, age 85, of DeMotte, IN passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village. Mildred was born November 11, 1933 in Belvidere, Illinois the daughter of Earl and Flossie (Waters) Huff.
Mildred attended public schools in Bristow, Indiana. She married Carl McKim in 1948, together they had 8 children. He preceded her in death in 1980. In 1984, Mildred married Arthur C. Hinkley in Wheatfield, Indiana. He preceded her in death on July 16, 2002. Mildred enjoyed reading, puzzles, and her family.
Mildred is survived by her children: Thomas (Gail) McKim of Fredonia, KY; Susan Bailey of Columbus, OH; Peggy (Jim) Rayner of DeMotte, IN; Matthew (Lori) McKim of Plymouth, IN; Brenda Chaney and John Lloyd of Columbus, OH; 21 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren and one on the way; six great great grandchildren; siblings: Rosella Rosen, Barbara Sandusky, Edd Huff, Ethel McDonald; and numerous other loved extended family members.
Mildred is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, infant daughter: Judy Ann McKim, daughter: Jeanne Davis, son: Mark McKim, and one brother.
Friends may visit with the family at JACKSON FUNERAL SERVICE of DeMotte on Friday, January 11, 2019 from 10:00 - 2:00 PM. A Funeral Service will follow at Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte on Friday, January 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Thomas McKim officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Activities.