Mildred McNamara
Mildred McNamara passed away on August 6, 2018. Mildred was born on October 29, 1937 to Herb and Esther Shellberg. She was the loving wife of the late Edward McNamara. Mildred is survived by her beloved sons Mike (Penny) McNamara and Bill (Kelly) McNamara and cherished grandchildren Kerry, Chance, Dylan, Connor and Kayla McNamara.
A memorial service will be held in her honor on September 9, 2018 at Lebanon Lutheran Church, 13100 S. Manistee Avenue, Chicago, 60633, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Donations can be made to the Hospice of Calumet at 600 Superior Avenue, Munster, IN 46321-4032.