LOWELL, IN - Milton 'Bob' Morris 79, of Lowell, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2018. He is survived by his wife Barbara (nee Wagner); daughters, Debra (Donald) Metzcus of Crown Point and Laurie (Keith) Edwards of Lowell; grandchildren, Danielle Metzcus, Sarah (Spenser Kersey) Edwards and Adam Edwards and his grand dog Ty. Bob was a lifelong hardworking Farmer, served in the US Army, was a member of Range Line Presbyterian Church, an avid golfer, playing in the Men's League at Sandy Pines and a proud grandfather, attending many of their activities.
Private Cremation Services will be held at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES - LOWELL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to his church. www.sheetsfuneral.com