EAST CHICAGO, IN - Mr. Curtis Hill 'Capp' age 85 of East Chicago passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 6, 2019 surrounded by family. He leaves to cherish his memories; his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Nettie 'Dot' Hill; three sons: Walter Manley, Curtis Hill and Terence Hill; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; four sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 11, 2019 11:00 AM at Friendship Baptist Church 4756 Melville Avenue East Chicago. Rev. Carlton Barnes, Pastor; Rev. Dr. Eric L. Boone, Sr., officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 10, 2019 Friendship Baptist Church from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Hill family during their time of loss.