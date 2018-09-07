VALPARAISO, IN - Nancy G. Vrska (nee Lyman), age 87 of Valparaiso, IN, prior in Canton, GA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 5, 2018. She was born on January 19, 1931 in Gary IN. She was preceded in death by her parents Percy and Betty (Kessler) Lyman; sister Sally Coleman; brothers, Richard (Billie) Lyman, Phillip (Helen) Lyman and Michael Lyman and her loving husband of 39 years Charles Vrska who passed in 1990. Nancy always said the biggest event of her life was meeting Chuck when he returned from military service, she cherished his memory for the remainder of her life.
Surviving are her sons Michael (Nancy) of McKinney, TX, Carl (Susan) of Chesterton, John (Mary) of Valparaiso; daughter Nancy Smith and special great granddaughter Kaitlyn of Canton, GA. Fourteen grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren whom on their birthdays always received a card and a small gift from Great-grandma, it was one of her joys that she would not give up. Also cousin Sandra Lyman of Portage and several nieces and nephews.
As a child growing up during the 'Great Depression' her parents received a grant from the Works Progress Administration to put on a Children's Theater. Plays were performed by Nancy, her siblings and neighboring children in Miller, IN on stages and sets built by her father and directed by her mother. As a housewife she was completely devoted to her family, setting an example for her children to lead a life of honesty, hard work and most important, faith in God. During their retirement years Chuck and Nancy lived in Sebring, FL, Mableton, GA and Avon Park, FL. Their travels included trips to eastern Europe, western U.S. and family trips to Disneyworld. Approaching her 80th birthday Nancy decided to join the 'Internet Age'. Armed with an Apple I Pad she proceeded to learn e-mailing, face booking, photo sharing, posting her faith-based opinions of current events and sharing stories of her earlier days. Urged on by her grandchildren she wrote memoirs of her childhood days and years with her husband Charles. The writings were enjoyed by all.
A visitation will be held Monday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in South Haven, 356 W. 700 N. with funeral mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to the church or VNA Hospice of NWI. Burial will take place at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park, FL.