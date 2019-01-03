Nancy J. Rippe
LAKE STATION, IN/FORMERLY OF HAMMOND, IN - Nancy J. Rippe, age 64, passed away on Monday, December 24, 2018. She is survived by one sister, Linda Green; two nieces: Nicole and Megan; two aunts: Norma Riddle and Marilyn Gauthier; and many cousins. Preceded in death by her parents: Alta and Howard W. Rippe and many aunts and uncles.
Funeral Services will take place on Friday, January 4, 2019 12:00 Noon at LaHayne Funeral Home (6955 Southeastern Ave. Hammond, IN). Interment will take place at Concordia Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, January 4, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. For more information please call 219.845.3600 or visit