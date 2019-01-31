SCHERERVILLE, IN - Nicholas A. 'Nick' Miketinac, Sr., age 74, late of Schererville, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away January 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Patt for 53 years. Loving father of Nick (Melinda) Jr. and Mark (Kimberly) Miketinac. Cherished grandfather of Gianna, Nick III, and Sophia. Dearest brother of Bruce (Pattie) Miketinac. Dear brother in law of Delores (Donald) Yarashus and the late Marie (Sam) Provenzano. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Nick was the owner of the Sibley Currency Exchange. He was an avid golfer and member of Briar Ridge Country Club as well as an absolute fanatic for the Green Bay Packers never missing a game. Nick loved his family dearly and never missed an event for his grandchildren.
Visitation Friday, February 1, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Visitation and Funeral Services Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Entombment All Saints Cemetery and Mausoleum. Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the William J. Riley Memorial Residence (511 Otis Bowen Dr. Munster, Indiana) preferred. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.