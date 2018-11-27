DYER, IN - Nicholas Netos of Dyer, 87, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2018. He was the beloved husband of Helen Netos; loving father of Emmanuel Netos and brother of Giasimo Nicolaou, Eudosia Netos, and Eleutherios Netos. He is also the proud uncle of Mike and Melton Nicolaou and great nephews. Nick and Helen shared a life together for 62 years. Nicholas was born on the island of Samos, Greece, on December 26, 1930, to Emmanuel and Foteni Netos. He immigrated to America in 1951. He worked as a steel bridge painter for various companies until he founded The Bridge Painting Company in 1974 with his brother-in-law Andrew Nicolaou (deceased). He was preceded in death by his beloved son, John and sister, Angela.
Visitation will take place at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME at 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321, on Tuesday, November 27, from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral will take place Wednesday, November 28, at St. Demetrios Church in Hammond with Father David Bissias officiating. In memory of Nicholas, donations may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.