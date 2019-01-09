CROWN POINT, IN - Nick Kalogeras, age 79 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully at home on January 7, 2019. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who was dedicated to his family. He worked as a chef in the restaurant industry, but also loved cooking for his family. Nick was preceded in death by his wife, Kaliope Kalogeras; parents, Mihail and Marika Kalogeras; brother, Stelios Kalogeras; sister, Irene Kalogeras. He is survived by three loving daughters, Mary (Nick) Linaris, Kay Karakozis, Niki (Alex) Gagianas; eight grandchildren, Leanna, Cally and Joanna Linaris, John, Niko, and Chris Karakozis, Chryssa and Gia Gagianas; two great-grandchildren, Blakely and Tristan Karakozis; brothers, John (Despina) Kalogeras, Adamantios (Koula) Kalogeras; sister, Paraskevi Karakozis; many loving nieces, nephews, godchildren, brothers, and sisters-in-law. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Obaid and Kathryn Gjeldum for their compassionate and loving care to our father all these years.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 10, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN., with a Trisagion Service at 6:00 p.m. Funeral service Friday, January 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.