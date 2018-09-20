SOUTH HAVEN, IN - Nina Rose Williams, age 87, of South Haven, passed away Tuesday, September 18, 2018. She was born in Lafayette, IN on June 7, 1931 to the late John and M. Irene Glotzback. Nina worked for ten years at the Speedway at Rte. 6 & 149. She enjoyed playing BINGO, but most of all she loved taking care of her family. Nina will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Nina is survived by her four children, Linda Williams, MI; Michael (Latona) Williams, Thomas (Donna) Williams, and Kenneth Williams, all of South Haven; ten grandchildren and several great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dolores Glotzback; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Williams; grandson, David M. Williams; and three brothers, John (Jenny) Glotzback, James Glotzback, and David (Lorraine) Glotzback.
Visitation for Nina will be Monday, September 24, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL. Burial will follow at McCool Cemetery. Please go online to extend condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.