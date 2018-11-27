Norbert H. "Norb" Adams

Norbert H. Adams 'Norb', age 91, passed away early on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 2018, to teach us all that we still have a lot to be thankful for, which was his way. He was miraculously revived the night before November 19th, which would have been his loving wife's 88th birthday. He is survived by three children: Guy, Jeff and Cathy (Forsberg). He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Ellen, to which he was married for 56 1/2 years.
Norb was a five sport star at George Rogers Clark HS in Whiting, Indiana, in football, baseball, basketball, track and field. He competed in many track events but held school records in both the half-mile relay and shotput, where he finished 2nd in the state. He also was a success off the field, elected to the National Honor Society and was awarded the Harold Zimmer Scholarship for highest achievement in academics and athletics. He went on to further star all four years in football at Purdue, interrupted by a military stint in Hawaii for a year and made several all-everything teams. Norb earned the nickname 'the Sixty Minute Man' for his achievements on the Football field, as he played every down for Purdue as a Freshman and only had that record interrupted the next three years by various injuries. He also earned three letters on Purdue's baseball team as both a pitcher and outfielder and went on to win the Big Ten Conference Medal for Best Student Athlete in 1950. He told all the NFL teams that as a scholar athlete he was going to stay in school to obtain his Master's Degree in Pharmacology, which he did, but the NY Giants drafted him anyway. He was later enshrined a Distinguished Member in both the State of Indiana Football Hall of Fame and in the City of Hammond Sports Hall of Fame. After college, dad was offered a job by Mr. Walgreen Jr. himself, but elected to go the route of a smaller chain, later becoming co-owner of the successful Highland Pharmacy & Gift Shop. He met Ellen one day, who worked across the street for the Bell phone company and was swept off his feet. He also went on to become President of Purdue Alumni Club and helped to procure John F. Kennedy as a Speaker to 500 Purdue Alumni and spouses in two Tiebel's Restaurant ballrooms when JFK ran for President. Dad also served as President of the Munster Pool Corporation, Highland Chamber of Commerce and won the Calumet Region singles and doubles handball championships in '59 and '60. But beyond all of dad's achievements, which he rarely spoke of, he was a life-long fully devoted dad and a loyal husband to his lovely wife Ellen. Norb was faithfully devoted to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and contributed to his church, Trinity (Faith) Reformed Church on Columbia Avenue and Ridge Road in Munster and several charities.
Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME at 8941 Kleinman Rd, Highland, IN on SATURDAY, December 1st, 2018, beginning at 11:00 AM with Funeral Services starting at Hillside at 12:30 PM the same day. Memorial donations may be made to Faith Church in Munster.