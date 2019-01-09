HENDERSON, NV - Norma C. (Sass) Hesterman, age 99 of Henderson, NV, went to be with Jesus on Christmas Day. She was born on July 24, 1919 to Paul and Matilda (Widdel) Sass in Lansing, IL, where she lived for 83 years. She was the wife of the late Albert Hesterman; mother to Pauline (Emil) Simo, Donald (Brenda) Hesterman, Lois (Ronald) Ruebensam, Janet (Richard) Hoekstra, and Eunice (Ralph) Laramie; grandmother to 12, great grandmother to 21, and great great grandmother to six. Her surviving sisters: Vera Schmidt and Lorraine Fisher, reside in Lansing. Her parents, husband, two sisters, brother, one daughter, and one grandson welcomed her to Heaven.
Celebration of the life will be held at Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing IL on Thursday, January 10, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM. The service will begin at 10:30 AM with Rev. John Richy, pastor of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Lansing, officiating. Mrs. Hesterman will be laid to rest in Concordia Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Norma's name to The Lutheran Hour Ministries in St. Louis, MO, Green Valley Lutheran Church in Henderson, NV, or St. John Lutheran Church in Lansing, IL.