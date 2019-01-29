GARY, IN - Norma Jean Stevens age 79 of Gary, passed away on Friday January 25, 2019. She is survived by her son George (Michelle) Stevens; 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and by her four legged companion Toby. Norma was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Vera Welker; husband Roland 'Pete' Stevens; son Robert Stevens; and by her siblings Ivan, Roy, Elden, Robert, and Audrey.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday January 31, at 11:00 a.m. at the Black Oak Baptist Church with Pastor Bob Parnell officiating. Burial will on Friday February 1, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Knoxville Cemetery in Knoxville, IL.
Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday January 30, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Black Oak Baptist Church located at 6502 W. 25th Ave. in Gary, IN 46406
Norma was a member of the Black Oak Baptist Church and she enjoyed watching dirt track racing (Illiana Motorsport Union Enthusiast)
