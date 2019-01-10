CROWN POINT, IN - Norma Kent Jenkins Hessler was born November 19, 1921 in Gary, IN to Hugo and Anna Kent, and passed away December 19, 2018 in Crown Point, peacefully in her sleep.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Norma at Wittenberg Village Chapel, 1200 E Luther Dr, Crown Point, IN 46307 on Friday, January 11, 2019. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. (CST) then service at 1:00 p.m. (CST), followed by a lunch. Norma will be interred the following day, Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (EST) at Glen Eden Memorial Park, 35667 W. Eight Mile Rd., Livonia, MI 48152. PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE entrusted with funeral arrangements
In lieu of flowers, Norma's favorite charity was Lutheran Bible Translators, 205 S. Main St., Concordia, MO 64020.