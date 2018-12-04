Norman H. Lohse
MERRILLVILLE, IN - Norman Howard Lohse, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 30, 2018. He was born on November 29, 1946 in Hammond, IN to Phyllis and Harvey Lohse. Norman was a 1965 graduate of Oliver P. Morton High School. He went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army for three years where he was stationed in Korea. On October 28, 1967 he married Elaine Lohse (Dulijan). Norman is survived by his companion Ruth Breclaw; sons: Mike of Valparaiso, IN, Kevin (Jennifer) of Calvert City, KY, Steven (Laura) of LaPorte, IN and daughter, Heather Eller of St. Louis, MO; sisters: Madelyn (Alan) Gregory and Gayle (Mike) Johnson. Norman is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents: Harvey and Phyllis Lohse; wife, Elaine A. Lohse, son, Greg Lohse and brothers: Don, Karl and Lloyd Lohse.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 7, 2018, 12:30 p.m. at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN) Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. For information please call 219-980-1141.