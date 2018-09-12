CROWN POINT, IN - Olive Leskow age 99, of Crown Point (Lake of the Four Seasons), passed away Sunday, September 9, 2018. Olive was born in Gary, IN to the late Julian and Antonina (Huminsky) Leskow, who were early pioneers to Gary, and played an important role in helping found the original church…now titled Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Dr. Sonia Leskow.
Olive is survived by many loving cousins and their children, namely, Dr. Bruce Howland of Crawfordsville, IN, Galyle Warnimont of Portage, Donald Huminsky of Pittsburgh, PA, Leigh Huminsky of Hobart; and others throughout the United States.
As an Orthodox Christian, Olive and her sister, Sonia, served their church their entire adult lives. They spent many years on the Parish Council helping organize numerous church celebrations. Following her graduation from the former Froebel High School in 1937, she continued her education at Ball State University (B.S.) and the University of Minnesota (MA). Over her professional career that spanned 40 years in the Gary Public School System, she dedicated many years as a mathematics teacher at Tolleston and Lew Wallace retiring in 1984. In addition, Olive was very active in numerous professional and social organizations, namely: American Association of University Women, Beta Sigma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International Society, Mathematical Association of America, School Science and Mathematics Association, National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, ISTA, and IRTA. Olive was the first editor of the Indiana Council of Teachers of Mathematics Bulletin and is known for her publication of 'Webster Transparency Series: Geometry,' her work on various text books and articles and as a national lecturer on Mathematics. In December 2013, the Dean of Ball State University presented Olive with the 'Wings of Beneficence Award' for her continued financial support of her alma mater. As the family genealogist, Olive maintained a comprehensive listing of numerous relatives.
Family and friends may call at Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, 8600 Grand Blvd., Merrillville on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Panahida service offered at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Thursday, September 13, 2018 DIRECTLY from Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, with Rev. Dr. Jacob Van Sickle and Very Rev. Peter Bodnar con-celebrating. There will be one hour of visitation at church prior to services. At rest St. Mary Orthodox Cemetery, Gary. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Mortgage Fund of Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, Merrillville. To express online condolences and view online obituary please visit