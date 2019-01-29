MUNSTER, IN - Patricia A. Phipps (nee Bober), age 79, of Munster, passed away on January 25, 2019. She is survived by her loving children: Linda Phipps and Paul Phipps; grandchildren: Justin, Christopher, and Matthew Phipps; mother of the grandchildren: Stephanie Castillo; siblings: Judith (Michael) Mastey and Wally (late Linda) Bober; nephews: Christopher Mastey and Jed Bober; nieces: Janet Meyer, Michelle Pramuk, and Becky Rochford; and many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Bernard and Stephanie Bober, former spouse: Robert Phipps; and nephew: David Mastey.
Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday January 30, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday January 31, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. DIRECTLY at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery; Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in her loving memory (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org). Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.