HIGHLAND, IN - Patricia Ann Kozlowski, age 83 passed away on November 23, 2018. Born in East Chicago to Alex and Mary (Zajac) Kozlowski. Pat attended St. Stanislaus School, Bishop Noll High School, St. Mary's College, and Loyola University where she received a Bachelor's and Master's Degree. Pat taught for many years in the East Chicago Public School system, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, St. Stanislaus, and Kaunakakai School on the Island of Molokai, Hawaii. She was a member of the former Sacred Heart Parish in East Chicago.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Mary Kozlowski and her sister, Judith Bakota. She is survived by her brothers: Bill (Dianne) Kozlowski, Alex (late Suzanne) Kozlowski and brother in law John Bakota. Also surviving are dear nieces and nephews: Peter (Linda) Kozlowski, Paul (Mandy) Kozlowski, Mary (Chris) Carpenter, Bill (Nancy) Kozlowski, Paulette (Dave) Hobson, Patty (Mike) Misiukiewicz, Sue (Roger) McBrayer, Ruth Berdine, John (Angee) Bakota, Jim (Gayle) Bakota, Judi (Todd) Ringle and Joyce (Rich) Fabisiak as well as many great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 10:30 AM. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland, IN with MSGR Joseph Semancik officiating. Patricia will lie in state at the church from 10:00 AM until time of service and will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, November 26, 2018 from 3:00 - 8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave (corner of Main and Kennedy) in Schererville, IN. Donations may be made for Our Lady of Grace Church for Masses, Catholic Charities, St. Joseph Soup Kitchen or the charity of your choice. Solanpruzinuneralhome.com