Patricia L. (Brooks) Shadwick exchanged this life for eternity on September 11, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer. Cherishing her memory is a loving daughter, Tayona; three grandsons: Michael, Kadari and Zaythen; six siblings: Linda (Brooks) Miles, Marva (Brooks) Starks, Patrice (Brooks) Agbiboa, Alvin, Marlon and Keith Brooks.Patricia was also the daughter of the late Alfred and Irene Brooks. Services will be held at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave., Gary, IN on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 11:00AM.
