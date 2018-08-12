CROWN POINT, IN - Patsy 'Pat' Hultz, age 83, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, August 9, 2018. Pat is survived by her children: Linda (Jason) Weaver, Shella (Charles) Spear, Lenny (Sandy) Hultz, Becky McColley and James (Linda) Hultz; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister: Mary Hampton; sister-in-law: Sara Froedge; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Leonard; son, Benny Hultz; granddaughter, Kathryn McColley; great-granddaughter, Kylie Laurain; sister: Dolores Manion; brother: William Andrews; and sister-in-law, Janet Shelton.
Pat was a member of Southlake Christian Church and Psi Iota XI. She was an excellent cook - cooking her meals from scratch.
The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to Kari, for the love and care given to her grandparents.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 13, 2018, at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home with John Starr officiating. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.
Sign Pat's online guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 663-2500.