MUNSTER, IN - Pearl Janiga, 93, of Munster, formerly of Hammond, passed away Saturday, August 25, 2018.
She is survived by her children: Amy (Bud) Cornell, Vero Beach, FL, Bridget (Steve) Scheckel, Munster, IN and Mark (Linda) Janiga, St. John, IN; grandchildren: Capt. Christopher (Amberly) Scheckel USMC, Selma, TX, Brandon (Rebecca) Scheckel, Bentonville, AR, Marissa (Tim) Cope, Whitestown, IN and Stephen (Stephanie) Scheckel, Mount Ayr, IN, great grandchildren: Hattie Scheckel, Hunter Cope, Olivia Scheckel and Piper Scheckel. Pearl is also survived by her sister Michaline Kasenga and brother John Kulesa, along with several nieces and nephews.
Pearl is preceded in death by husband Joseph Janiga, sister Louise Jayjack, brother Andrew Kulesa and great granddaughter Ava Scheckel.
Pearl's family acknowledges the exceptional medical care and support offered by Dr. Leonard Buccellato and staff. They also extend heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at Hartsfield Village Memory Support for the expert and loving care shown to Pearl and her family.
In keeping with Pearl's wishes, memorial services will be private. Memorials in Pearl's name may be made to Humane Indiana, 421 45th St, Munster, IN or www.humaneindiana.org.