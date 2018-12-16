HOBART, IN - Pedro O. Herrera, age 83 of Hobart, passed away peacefully December 13, 2018. He served for the Cuban military. Pedro was an active parishioner of St. Margaret Mary in Hammond. He was an avid Cub fan, loved animals, and loved buying and selling things. Pedro was a loving father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Stella M. Herrera. He is survived by his son, Vince E. Herrera of Knox, IN; daughter, Roberta L. Shanks of Whiting, IN; granddaughter, Chrystal E. Ortiz of Nashville, TN. Private funeral services have been entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME, CROWN POINT.