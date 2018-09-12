DELTONA, FL - Penny Jean White of Deltona, FL and formerly of Valparaiso passed away on August 20, 2018 surrounded by her family. She was born to Earl and Wanda Lesher who preceded her in death. Penny leaves behind her husband of 56 years, Cecil D. White, her daughters, Brenda Piper, Kelly Gregoire, and Kristi Martin.. She had nine grandchildren and seven great grand children. She is survived by her sister Carol Duncan and brother Robin Lesher.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on September 15, 2018 at the Church of the Nazarene in Valparaiso where she was a member for many years.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Valparaiso Church of the Nazarene or Valparaiso Park Department.