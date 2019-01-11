Peter Demetrios "Uncle Pete" Bollas

PALOS HEIGHTS, IL - Peter Demetrios Bollas 'Uncle Pete', age 85, of Palos Heights, IL passed away January 4, 2019. He was born in Corinth, Greece on December 2, 1933. He emigrated to the United States and became a citizen in 1955. He worked at US Steel and was proudly involved in the construction of the Picasso Statue at Daly Center. He was a devoted member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and served on the board of directors and was in Pan Arcadian Federation of America. He honorably served with the US Army as a communication specialist.
He is survived by several nieces, nephews, their children, and one special great nephew, Jacob who adored him. He was lucky to be spoiled the last few years of his life by his loving niece Diana.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. directly at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 7021 Hohman Avenue, Hammond, IN 46324. A Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church and Interment Services and Military Honors will immediately follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.
For information (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.