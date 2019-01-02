ROCHESTER, IN - PNCM(SW) Jeffrey M. Hasse, 62, a retired military veteran of Rochester, IN passed away at his home Saturday, 12 December 2018. He was born 5 August 1956 in Gary, IN, moved with his family to Valparaiso in 1963 and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1975, after which he enlisted in the US Navy, serving for more than twenty two years until honorably discharged in 1997 when he transferred to the Fleet Reserve and became a lifetime member of the VFW.
Jeff's career is best summed up through his decorations, medals, badges, and citations. He was Surface Warfare Qualified. He was a Command Master Chief on an aircraft carrier. He earned the Meritorious Service Award; Navy Commendation Medal (w/2 Gold Stars); Navy Achievement Medal; Joint Service Achievement Medal; Navy Unit Commendation; U.S. Coast Guard Unit Commendation (w/'O' device); Meritorious Unit Commendation (w/2 Bronze Stars); U.S Coast Guard Meritorious Unit Commendation; Battle 'E' (w/2 'E's); Navy Good Conduct Medal (w/4 Bronze Stars); National Defense Service Medal; Armed Forces expeditionary Medal (w/2 Bronze Stars); Southwest Asia Service Medal (w/2 Bronze Stars); Humanitarian Service Medal; Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (w/1 Silver Star); Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon (w/3 Bronze Stars); Expert Rifle Shot (3rd Award); Expert Pistol Shot (3rd Award).
Jeff participated in Operation Desert Storm; sailed the Spanish Main; is a member of the Exalted Order of the Rock; sailed the waters of the Black Sea; found worthy of the Silent Occult Mysteries of the Far East; and crossed the International Date Line and the Equator more than once.
All well deserved, but that doesn't quite cover it. Don't listen to what people say; watch what they do. Tradition, regulations, discipline. Few are suited to the military life. Fewer still are those we use to set our anchor. Jeff was that and more. Senior officers and junior enlisted both deferred to his judgment and sought his counsel. Next in line for MCPON had he not gotten out so soon and, instead, decide to perhaps make a career of the Navy. Unlike the low energy, incompetent, poorly trained Deputy Sheriff who failed to do his duty when Jeff died, you could count on Jeff. An involved citizen who, as a veteran, knew BS when he saw it, and spoke his mind at county council meetings. A loving son who called his mom twice a week. A caring brother quick to lend his time, talent and treasure when needed. A handy guy who was generous with his time in support of community events. A voracious reader who bought books from the library then returned them as a donation. Kind to animals, his cats were rescues, hummingbirds frequented his feeders, and sparrows nested in the houses he made. He could often be found playing pinochle on-line, reading a book or fishing by the river enjoying a beer and a barbecue. We would all be better for it if we were more like him. He will be missed.
Jeff is survived by his absent father Lester B Hasse Jr., of Denton, TX, mother Armida Sharpin of Valparaiso, brother Ben of Michigan, sisters, Jeanette Friedman, of Norfolk, VA, Arlene Sibo, of LaCrosse, IN, sister-in-law Tammie (Ritz) Hasse, and nephew Nicholas Hasse of Valparaiso, IN. He is preceded in death by his brother Mark.
Visitation from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. Friday, 4 January, 2019 at BARTHOLOMEW'S FUNERAL HOME, 102 E. Monroe Street,Valparaiso. Per his request, Jeff will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, D.C. where he will, no doubt, take great delight in having the U.S. Army standing at attention during services.