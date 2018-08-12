HIGHLAND, IN - Raymond E. Anthony, age 60, of Highland, IN, passed away Friday, August 3, 2018, after a long struggle with ALS.
Raymond is survived by his mother: Janice (late Earl) Anthony; sister: Renee (Scott) Gillespie of Belding, MI; brother: Thomas (Camie) Anthony of Colorado; two children: Destiny and Joshua Anthony, both of Colorado; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and his best friend: George Velasquez.
Ray graduated from Highland High School in 1976. He served in the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman. Ray enjoyed the outdoors, music and playing the saxophone.
Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE - CROWN POINT, IN. There will be a private family memorial service planned at a future date.
