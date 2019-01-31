HOUSTON, TX - Reginald A. Johnson Sr., age 70, of Houston, passed away, January 13, 2019. Reginald was born on July 11, 1948 to John and Mary Johnson in Gary, IN. He graduated from Roosevelt High class of 1966. He is survived by his children Tonya (Shawn) Harvey of Gary, IN, Reginald (Alice) Johnson Jr. of Houston, TX and Gervay (Curtis) Dickerson. Siblings; Delores (Jimmy) Rogers, Sandra (Leon) Palm, Gail (Walker Lee) Davis, Stephanie (Donnell) Palm,Tina (Palmer) Higgins, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial services were held in Houston, TX on January 19, 2019.