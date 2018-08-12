SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Rev. John J. Powers, age 93, was the much beloved Pastor Emeritus of St. Jude the Apostle Parish in South Holland. Fr. John was the devoted son of the late Mathew and Marion (née Donovan) Powers; loving brother of the late Rev. Thomas M. Powers and Mary (Don) Blindauer; cherished uncle of Karen (Ken) Stasiek, Daniel (Sheila) Blindauer, Janet Reilly, Cindy (Ed) Hendricks, Benette (Dave) Pauluzzi, and Rene' (Todd) Leong; dear grand uncle and great-grand uncle to many.
Father Powers was ordained May 3, 1951 and his first parish was Ascension in Harvey, serving until 1960. He then served at Ascension in Oak Park until 1964, St. Mary in Riverdale until 1973 and Holy Ghost in South Holland until 1977. In 1978 he was placed by Cardinal Cody at St. Jude the Apostle Church where he served until retirement in 1995. He continued to live in residence as Pastor Emeritus, celebrating masses until just recently. Fr. Powers touched the lives of many people of faith.
Father Powers will be Lying-in-State at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 900 E. 154th St., South Holland on Monday, August 13th, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Liturgical Wake Service at 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., with Most Rev. Ronald Hicks, Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Chicago, officiating. Interment, meet directly at St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove, 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude the Apostle Church. Arrangements entrusted to THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (JANUSZ FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE).
