BLOOMINGDALE, IL/FORMERLY OF LANSING - Richard A. Fus, of Bloomingdale, IL, passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home, on December 29, 2018. Born February 6, 1932, he was raised in Hammond, IN. He was a veteran of the Korean War, where he served in the Army. After returning from service, he worked as an accountant for Inland Steel for 30 years, and then as a truck weight inspector for the Illinois State Police for 20 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 330. He lived in Lansing, IL, for 53 years, where he raised four children with his wife of 63 years. He loved spending time outdoors, fishing, going to baseball games, and fixing anything and everything around the house (“and how!”). A gentle soul, he loved to laugh and always cherished time with his family. He also loved dancing to his favorite polka tunes.
He is survived by his wife Claudia (née Klosowski); his brother Dennis (late Karen); his daughter Julie Schneider, son Steve (Mary) Fus, daughter Linda (Jeff) Schroeder, and son Michael Fus; and his grandchildren, Jackie (Micah) Erickson, Claire, Julia, Zachary, and Elise Schroeder. He was a beloved uncle to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Cecilia, and his brother Henry.
Visitation for Mr. Fus will be held at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, on Friday, January 4, 2019, from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held DIRECTLY at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Rd, Lansing on Saturday, January 5, 2019, with visitation at 9:00 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM, followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Rd., Calumet City. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard's memory to the Illinois Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. www.schroederlauer.com