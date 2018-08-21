Richard I. Feingold, 66. Loving father of Julie (Bradley) Lockwood. Caring brother of Karen (the late Dr. Fredrick) Sevin. Former husband of Joan Feingold.
Service Tuesday 4:00 PM at CHICAGO JEWISH FUNERALS, 8851 Skokie Blvd. (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment in Beit Shemesh, Israel. Memorials in his memory to Chai Lifeline, 6600 Lincoln Ave., Suite 300, Lincolnwood, IL 60712, www.chailifeline.org would be appreciated.
