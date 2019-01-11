NORTHWEST INDIANA - Rickey A. Angotti age 61 of Northwest Indiana, formerly of the East side of Chicago passed away on Tuesday January 8, 2019.
He is survived by his children; Dominic, Valerie, Anthony, and their mother Mary Angotti; grandchildren Gianna, Vera, and Giovanni; parents Kenneth and Betty Angotti; siblings, twin brother Mickey (Cathie) Angottti, Ken (Kathi) Angotti, and Dana (John) Novick He is also survived by his numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends
Memorial services will be held on Saturday January 12th, 2019 at 6:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., in Griffith with Rev. Michelle Knight officiating. Friends may meet with the family on Saturday January 12th, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.
Rickey was a retired boilermaker and a member of the Boilermaker Local #374. He graduated from George Washington High School in Chicago, Class of 1975. Rickey was an avid fan of The Rolling Stones, and he loved fishing, golfing, the Chicago Bears, and the Chicago Cubs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.
For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.