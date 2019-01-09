WESTVILLE, IN - Rita Brink, 75 of Westville, passed away Friday, January 4, 2019. She was born January 7, 1943 in Gary to Richard and Ruth (Mahns) Ennis. Rita graduated from Calumet High School and made her career as a Purchaser for Von Tobel in Valparaiso. She enjoyed gardening, socializing with her Bunco Club, and being a mother to her beloved sons and a grandmother to her cherished grandchildren. Rita will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by her family and friends.
On December 3, 2002, Rita married Raymond Brink, who preceded her in death in 2018. She is survived by her sons: Leo John Deistler III of Valparaiso, Ron (Jodi) Deistler of Lewis Center, OH; step-daughter, Sherri (Christopher) Proper; mother, Ruth Wilkins of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Aaron, Kyle, Kelsey, Brian, Nicholas, and Taylor Deistler; several step-grandchildren; a couple great grandchildren; and brothers: Richard (Micky) Ennis and Kevin Ennis. She was preceded in death by her father.
A graveside service and burial of ashes will be held on Friday, January 11, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.