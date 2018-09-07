MONTICELLO, IN - Robert B. 'Bob' Holland, 87, of Monticello, passed away at 8:25 pm, Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at I U Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. He was born on March 28, 1931 in East Chicago. Bob was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp and served in Korea from 1950 to 1954. He worked 37 years for the Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad as a switchman from which he retired in February of 1990.
He was a lifetime member of the Am Vets and also the American Legion. He was also a member of the Moose.
Bob enjoyed college football, boating, and NASCAR racing.
He is survived by his children, Robert D. Holland of Highland, Cheryl Holland, and Tracy Wattles both of South Bend; two grandchildren, Olivia and Renne.
He was preceded in death by his parents John Holland and Hazel (Patterson) Bagget; brother, Bill Holland; and sister, Louis Matthews.
Visitation will be Monday, September 10, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. celebrating Bob's life at Springer-Voorhis- Draper Funeral Home of Monticello with Rev. Chris Dodson officiating.
Burial will follow in Hughes Cemetery with full military rites.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to the Monticello Funeral Honor Guard with envelopes available at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com