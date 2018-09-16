CROWN POINT, IN - Robert E. Brinkman, age 72, of Crown Point, passed away Thursday, September 13, 2018. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Jeanette Brinkman; son Brian (Leslie) Brinkman; daughter Jeneane Moore; and grandchildren Kyle, Robert, and Jarrett. He was preceded in death by his parents Erwin and Faroline Brinkman.
As per his wishes Mr. Brinkman will be cremated and a memorial visitation will be held on Monday, September 17, 2018 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., in St. John.
Bob was the former owner and operator of Bob's Lawnmower Sales and Service in Munster on Calumet Avenue. He enjoyed fishing and racing and loved animals especially dogs and squirrels.