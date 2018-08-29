Robert H. Meyer
FORT COLLINS, CO - Robert H. Meyer, 79, of Fort Collins, died August 24, 2018 at his home. One of ten children, Bob was born in Valparaiso, IN to Andy and Emma Meyer. He graduated from Valparaiso High School and afterward joined the Navy. In 1962, also in Valparaiso, he married Ruth Ann, and they began a family together.
Bob continued his education, completing a program and apprenticeship to become an electrician. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) - Local 697, earning his 50-year pin with them.
From Indiana, Bob and Ruth Ann moved to Loveland and then Fort Collins. He embraced the outdoors and enjoyed camping, boating, hiking, visiting the Indiana sand dunes, and most of all, horseback riding.
Bob was incredibly proud of the three children he and Ruth Ann raised. They will remember him as an honorable man, dedicated to his family, loyal, funny, and hard working.
Bob is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann; his children and their families: Victoria Shelley (Alan): Meagan (great granddaughter Kinsley), and Brayden from Fort Collins, CO; Bob Meyer (Teresa): Cassie, Matt, and Mikey from Madison, WI; and Anna LiPuma and Rich LiPuma: Rachel, Becca, and Andrew from Fort Collins, CO; siblings Loretta Patterson, Charlotte Smith, John Meyer, Phyllis Lyons, Mary Ann Jones, and Julie Rush; as well as beloved by many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings Joan Meyer, Jim Meyer, and Mark Meyer.
Please join Bob's family for a Memorial Service at 9:30 am on Friday, August 31, 2018 at Hearts & Horses, 163 N Co Rd 29, Loveland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hearts & Horses in memory of Bob: https://www.heartsandhorses.org/home-page/giving/donation_form/