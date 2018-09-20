Robert Lewis Aultman "Oochie"

MURRAY, KY/ Hammond, IN - Robert Lewis Aultman, age 90, of Hammond, passed away after a long illness on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at his son's home in Murray, KY. He is survived by two daughters: Barbara (Marlin) Richards, Cindy Blanchette; one son, Mark (Sue) Aultman; thirteen grandchildren: Donna (Sean) Trost, James (Amie Karwatka) Richards, Denise (Chad) Murphy, Theresa (Bob) Courter, Lonnie (Michelle Cubit) Blanchette, Jason Blanchette, Chanel Aultman, Robert (Jennifer) Aultman, Michelle Aultman, Patricia (Chase) Andrisko, Lora, Bernard and Amanda Kirk; 13 great grandchildren; one great- great grandson; one sister, Rue Trissler; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Lewis was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene J. Aultman (nee Helsing); parents, William Robert and Lula Aultman (nee Wells); daughter, Cheryl A. Kirk; great grandson Trenton M. Anderson; seven brothers and three sisters.
Lewis was born April 16, 1928 in Columbia, MS. He retired from North Pier Terminal of Chicago, IL after working more than 35 years as a lift operator. He was a loving hardworking father who believed in his family and staying heart fully connected! Some of his dearest pleasures included family cookouts, baseball games, playing 'a friendly game of cards, dominos or checkers'. He also enjoyed gardening, occasional fishing at his retirement home in Culver, IN and Tippy Shores. Lewis also enjoyed traveling to visit family in Mississippi, Texas, South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri and Minnesota.
Friends are invited to meet with the family for a memorial visitation from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday September 22, 2018 at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville). A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Parnell officiating.
