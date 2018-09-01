LAKE STATION, IN - Robert M. Reynolds age 58 of Lake Station, passed away on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.
He is survived by his mother Donna Reynolds; sister Linda Voss; nieces Brianna, Cheri, and Vanessa; nephews Tommy, Adam, and Richy; great nieces; Amiah, Aiyana, Avrie, Hazel, and Kayleigh. He is preceded in death by his father Thomas Reynolds, twin brother Tom Reynolds, sister Kathy Ammerman, and by his finace Charleen.
Robert had a love for his Harley Davidson, gardening, running his log splitter, and cooking. He was known for his great hugs, writing the best birthday cards, and had a great love for 'his' children (his nieces and nephews).
Friends may meet with the family on Sunday, September 2, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue in Griffith, IN.
Cremation will follow the service. For information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100