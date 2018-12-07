Robert Polovina
GLENDALE, CA - Bozidar Robert “Bob” Polovina, age 96, a resident of Glendale, CA former resident of Hammond, IN passed away on December 1, 2018.
Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nada (Trbovich); parents Mile and Cvijeta; sister Jelena (Bozidar) Milanovic; brother, Milan (Desa) and brother, Nikola.
He is survived by his devoted daughter Candice “Candi” and son-in-law, Dr. Steven Rosen along with their children who adored their Tati-Deda: Melissa (Alex); Jennifer; Natalie (Arthur); and Nicholas and great-granddaughter, Lillian “Lili” Mack. Bob is also survived by godson Christopher (Janet) Dremonas, sons Milo (Gayle) and Ned (Vicky) and grandsons: Ben, Alec and Eli along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Bob was born on June 29, 1922 in Pittsburgh, PA. At the age of seven his parents decided to return to their home in Gomirje, Yugoslavia to raise their family. The atrocities of WWII had a life altering affect on Bob. After years in concentration and displaced persons camps, he made his way to East Chicago, IN. He worked at Inland Steel for 35 years. Bob was a hero, sponsoring many individuals and couples that he met over the course of his imprisonment in their quest to emigrate to the U.S.
Bob was a member of Inland Steel's 25 year Club, a founding and lifelong member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Schereville, IN. He will be remembered for his gentle nature and kind soul.
Private funeral services for Bob will be held with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Hammond. Donations can be made in his memory to Door of Hope, a residence for homeless families P.O. Box 90455, Pasadena, CA 91109 or Canine Companions, 124 Rancho del Oro Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057.