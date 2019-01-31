LANSING, IL - Robert S. Novak, age 82 of Lansing, IL passed away on Monday, January 21, 2019. He is survived by his loving children Linda (Joseph) Coniglio and Michael (Antoinette) Novak. Cherished grandfather of Rachel Coniglio and Lauren Coniglio. Also surviving are brother Steven (Marlene) Novak and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife Cecilia (nee Kurland) Novak, parents Laddie and Helen (nee Blacknarczyk) Novak, loving son Robert “Bobby” Andrew Novak.
A memorial visitation for Robert will be held on Friday, February 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Interment private.
Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a devoted employee of Land O' Frost Corporation for 29 years. He was a 4th degree member of Knights of Columbus council #189. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to the Shriner's Hospital for Children.