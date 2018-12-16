CROWN POINT, IN - Robert Wayne McClure, age 87 of Crown Point, IN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. He was born on a farm in Jackson County, Illinois on August 31, 1931 to Charles and Clara McClure. He is survived by his wife, Audrey J. Karp-McClure; sons, Kevin, Kelly and Kerry McClure and daughters, Dana Fitze and Patricia Barrett. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Clara McClure; daughter, Cathy McClure; sisters, Estelle, Dorothy and Gladys and brothers, Seth and Charles McClure.
Robert graduated from Murphysboro Township High School in 1949. He was a Veteran of the Korean War and retired with 40 years in the newspaper business; 30 of which were with The Post Tribune where he retired from in 1989. Robert was a licensed private pilot, airplane owner and an avid tennis player. Private Services will be held at a later date.