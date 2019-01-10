ROCHESTER, IN - Ronald Johnson, 84, of Rochester, IN passed away Tuesday, January 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Carole; daughter, Carla (Jeffrey) Giarraputo, step children, Barbara (David) Harrison-Miller, James Utter, Robert (Catherine) Utter, Cynthia (Hollis) Howard, Lori (David) Postma and Becky Johnson; grandchildren, Reilly, Christine, Rick, Jacklyn, Jakob, Tracy, RJ, Maddie, Mike, Michelle, Brianna, Brandon, Christopher, Kristen, Zack, Lilly, 6 step grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren; brother John 'Al' (Gale) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister Nancy Horvatic.
Ron served in the Navy then the Marines, was a Korean War Veteran and was a member of the VFW and American Legion and it's Honor Guard. He was a USWU member, retiring from Inland Steel after 30yrs. as an Electrician. He and Carole spent his retirement in Lieter's Ford woodworking and enjoying his pets.
Visitation, Friday, January 11 from 10:00-2:00, Concluding with Funeral Services at 2:00PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lake Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the family.