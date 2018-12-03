VALPARAISO, IN - Ronald W. Gaines, age 80, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on November 30, 2018. He was born on July 21, 1938 in Gary, IN to Marcus and Mildred (Boyles) Gaines.
Ron is survived by his children: Rod (Teresa) Gaines of Portage, Tom (Kim) Gaines of Summerville, SC and Veronica 'Ronnie Ann' (Dennis) Edmonds of Valparaiso; brothers: Archie (Jean) Gaines of Valparaiso, Cliff (Lolla) Gaines of Portage, David (Candy) Gaines of Portage, Daniel (Judy) Gaines of Smyrna, TN and Sam Gaines of Portage; sisters, Linda (Bob) Price of Angola, Ruth (Larry) Ayres of Houghton, LA and Esther (Tim) Powers of Portage; grandchildren: Alex, Ashley (Ryan), Corey, Megan, Zachary and Kyle; great grandchildren: Michael, Joseph and Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Dean; grandchild, Amber.
Ron was a United States Army Veteran. He retired after 35 years from the Ford Stamping Plant. Ron was a long-time member of the Porter County Horseshoe League and served as past President. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 502. Ron was an avid NASCAR fan and a fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. He loved being with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Jerry Martin officiating. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 from 4:00p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com