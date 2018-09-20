MUNSTER, IN - Rose Marie Taylor, 67, of Munster, passed away Sunday, September 16, 2018. She was born December 29, 1950, to the late Leon and Mary Ann (Szymczak) Brechting of Comstock Park, MI. She is survived by her husband Donald Taylor, Jr., and three sons, Donald, Stephen, James, daughter-in-law Jessica (Stephen) and granddaughter Cecilia; her siblings: Leon (Diane), Christopher (Deborah), Joseph (Barbara), Marta, Martin (Jill), Margaret, and John (Patricia) Brechting, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law and sister, Robert and Catherine Wilcome.
Rose grew up on the 150-year-old Brechting family farm. She graduated from Grand Valley State College in 1973 and taught at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Comstock Park, MI, and St. James and St. Mary's Catholic Schools in Grand Rapids, MI, becoming principal at St Mary's. She married Donald on June 2, 1984, and moved to Munster, IN. Rose home-schooled her sons and loved the Traditional Latin Mass. She gave years of dedicated service to the Carmelite Monastery in Munster, IN, Shrine of Christ the King in Chicago, Opus Dei as a cooperator, Boy Scouts of America as a den mother and leader, and local home-schooling group.
Vigil (wake) will be September 21, 2018 from 2:30-7:00 PM at the Carmelite Monastery (1628 Ridge Rd, Munster, IN 46321) with Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3:00 and Rosary at 6:30. Funeral will be Saturday, September 22, 2018, with Solemn Requiem Mass at 10:30 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle church (768 Lincoln Ave, Calumet City, IL 60409) followed by interment at St. Joseph Cemetery (1547 167th St, Hammond, IN 46320). For more information: 219-864-0170.
Donations may be made in Rose's name for the restoration of the Shrine of Christ the King (shrinelandmark.org or 6415 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL 60637-3817).
For information (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.