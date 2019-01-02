GARY, IN - Rose (Rosebud) Morales Ibarra, of Gary, age 98, born in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico, went to be with her God on December 28, 2018. The oldest of the family with 11 siblings.
Rose is survived by her son, William; daughter, Brenda (Ibarra) Ford; granddaughter, Isidra; grandson, James; great- grandson, Beckham; brothers: Hilbert, Frank, Lupe, Ralph, Robert; and sister, Socorro; also many nieces, nephew's, cousins and old friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Toribio and Guadalupe Morales; brothers: Anthony, Andrew, Michael, Seville; sister, Theresa; husband, Salvador; sons: Edward and Arthur.
Rose graduated from Froebel High School class of 1939 and Gary Business College. She retired from the Gary Community Schools where she worked as a switchboard operator. Rose was also previously employed by Gary Post Tribune, U.S. Steel, and the City of Gary. She was a parishioner of St Joseph the Worker Church, Gary. She was a past member of St Luke's Church, in Gary, where she was one of the original founders of the Novena for Our Lady of Guadalupe, Sociedad Mutualista Mexico, Gary Public Library Board, Gary Park Department Board, Gary Chapter Red Cross Board, Advisory Board - Ivy Tech, Gary, CEP Task Force, Gary Economic Development, Mayor Hatcher's Youth Foundation, Commission Status of Women, League of Women Voters, friends of Gary Public Library, Lulac Council 295, and Mexican American Democratic organization (M.A.D.O.). She was a hardworking, energetic, focused lady who spoke her mind so you always knew where you stood with her. She was an avid contributor to the voice of the people section of the Gary Post Tribune. Rose also was a kind-hearted woman who would give a helping hand to those in need. She enjoyed dancing, gardening and shopping. Accompanied by her daughter, she loved traveling with Father Gaza and Bishop Hying and her annual trips to Our Lady of Snow. She also loved animals and donated to many religious charities. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Joseph the Worker Church, Gary Indiana, and St. Peter and Paul Church, Merrillville, IN.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 3rd, 2019 from 3:00PM to 7:00PM (Rosary at 5:30PM) and again on Friday morning, January 4, 2019 from 9:00AM to 9:30AM at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Cleveland Street, Gary, Indiana. Followed by a funeral mass on Friday January 4th, at 10:00AM, with Fr. Roque Meraz officiating, at St. Joseph the Worker, 330 E. 45th Ave., Gary Indiana. Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville Indiana. For further information call 219-980-1141 or visit our website at www.mycalumetpark.com