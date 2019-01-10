HAMMOND, IN - Rosemary Salazar, 66, of Hammond, IN passed away January 8, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Hammond, IN with her loving family by her side. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 (219) 980-5555. Mass Services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5304 Hohman Avenue, Hammond, IN on Friday, January 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. For additional obituary information please visit