HAMMOND, IN - Rudolph 'Rudy' Sasser, age 89, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, December 1, 2018. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Arlene, nee Kosmoski; two daughters: Paulette (Tom) Petro, and Leanne (Les) Balogh; two grandchildren: Natalie Balogh, and Doug Balogh; two brothers: O'Lee (late Alice) Sasser, and Frank (Mary) Sasser; Frank (Mary) Sasser; sister in law, Pauline (Bill) Dobbins; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Tuesday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Sasser was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was a retired employee of Inland Steel Company, with 46 years of service. Rudy was a member of the Inland Steel 25 Year Club, and the Steelworkers Union Local 1010. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events, and his 5 a.m. coffee clutch. Rudy will be deeply missed by those who knew him. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Humane Indiana (Humane Society of the Calumet Area), or the St. Casimir Parish St. Vincent De Paul would be appreciated.