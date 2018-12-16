PORTAGE, IN - Rupert D. 'Jim' Grant, age 95, of Portage, passed away on Friday, December 14, 2018. He was born on October 9, 1923 in Logan, IL son of Ervie and Daisy (Dial) Hartkopf. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Jodi Grant; sons, Jim (Sandra) Grant of Buchanan, TN and Darrell (Janet) Grant of Portage; daughter, Jodi (Rich Hanners) Grant of Miller Beach; daughter-in-law, Patty Mullins; grandchildren, Laurie Richmond, April Mullins-Berrier, Lyndsey Sisco, Jordan Grant, Shyanne Grant, Lucas Bencze, Brandon Bencze, Jessica Haynes-Susdorf, Brandon Langley, Joshua Grant, Jessica Roberts, Renee Mundt, Curtis Lohr, Marissa Dillon and Tyler Dillon; 19 great grandchildren . He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Douglas Mullins; great grandson, Aiden Grant.
Jim was a United States Navy Veteran and served aboard the USS Memphis as a Chief Gunners Mate during WWII. He was a member of the American Legion and DAV. Jim was the supervisor for Vulcan Material Company and retired after 30 years of service. He loved working outdoors and was proud of his home and lawn.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 1:00 pm at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Lonnie Mullins officiating. Burial to follow at Heritage Cemetery, Portage, IN. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 from 11:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm at the Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com.