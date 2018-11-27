LAKE STATION, IN - Ruth Elaine Bliss, age 77, of Lake Station, passed away November 25, 2018. She proudly served in the U.S. Navy; a retired crane operator from Bethlehem Steel; loved her nieces and nephews and was a member of the American Legion and a very proud Union member.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents: Donald Sr. and Peggy McClaran; brothers: Donald, Jr. and Frances Royal; sisters: Betty Lou Sinese and Lucy Miller; sister-in-law, Patricia McClaran; brother-in-law, Donald Miller; niece, Catherine McClaran. She is survived by her sister, Mickie (Tom) Bockstahler; nieces: Tina McClaran, Victoria (Jeff) Brant, Diane (Jeff) Williams, nephew, Donald Miller, Jr.; five great nieces; four great nephews; lifelong friends: Debbie and Harold Fugate and Beth Evans; caregiver and special friend, Gerald Price; many cousins.
A funeral service for Ruth will be held Thursday, November 29, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Friends are invited to visit with her family from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service, at Burns (Hobart). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Ruth's name: act.alz.org/donate.